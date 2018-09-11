Home States Telangana

Case from 2004 back to haunt Cong’s Jagga Reddy

In a move that is bound to raise political climate in the state, the Hyderabad city police detained former MLA Toorpu Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jagga Reddy on Monday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a move that is bound to raise political climate in the state, the Hyderabad city police detained former MLA Toorpu Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jagga Reddy on Monday. His formal arrest is not ruled out.

Sources said policemen picked up Jagga Reddy from Patancheru on Monday evening after which he was shifted to the Market police station in the city. “There were allegations on Chandrasekhar Rao and T Harish Rao over fake passport issues. They should be arrested first,” TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy demanded.

The case dates back to 2004 when it was alleged that he trafficked three persons from Hyderabad to USA by using passports obtained on the names of his wife, daughter and son. Back then, the Central Crime Station (CCS) was probing the matter.

Jagga Reddy

