Chennur MLA puts self under house arrest

By Express News Service

MANCHERIAL : a IT was high drama at Mancherial on Monday when Chennur MLA N Odelu put himself under house arrest to protest against the TRS’s decision to not renominate him for the constituency. At around 6 am, Odelu shut himself inside his house and said that he would come out only when caretaker Chief Minister agreed to give him back the ticket.

He gave the party chief 24 hours to take a decision, saying that he would take ‘extreme measures’ if he didn’t. However, later it was revealed that Odellu got a call from KCR. Ending his house arrest, he said, “KCR called me and asked me meet him at his office today. I am confident he will name me as candidate.”