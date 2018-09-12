Congress-TDP alliance is unethical: TRS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi has termed the poll alliance between the Congress and the Telugu Desam as unethical. “We expected all petty political parties to gang up before elections. Our expectations were correct,” TRS MLC Karne Prabhakar and TSIDC chairman G Balamallu have said.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, the TRS leaders alleged that the Congress was eager to forge an alliance with the TDP which was responsible for the killing of farmers in police firing at Basheerbagh here during agitation over power charges. “Do the Congress and Left parties feel that paying tributes to Basheerbagh martyrs all these years is a mistake?” The Congress was also responsible for the Mudigonda firing and both the parties —TDP and Congress —should tender an apology to the people before striking a poll pact.” The TRS leaders further said that TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu was against Telangana.

VHR calls on Gadar

Former Rajya Sabha member V Hanumantha Rao called on balladeer Gadar at the latter’s residence here on Tuesday. Both discussed the current political situation and forthcoming Assembly elections. It may be mentioned here that the Opposition parties were planning to field Gadar as their candidate against TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao in Gajwel Assembly segment. Gadar told Express that Rao was his family friend. “Both I and the Congress party too was of the opinion to create Saamajika Telangana in place of the KCR’s family rule,’’ he said.