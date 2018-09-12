GE, T-Works to work on smart products

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: GE Appliances FirstBuild on Tuesday signed an agreement with the Telangana State government and T-Works to establish FirstBuild India at T-Works. This is in continuation to the agreement signed in December last year where both sides created a task force to work out the details.

Signing of the agreement with FirstBuild was the beginning of a new partnership between T-Works, India’s largest prototyping centre and makerspace, and FirstBuild, a global co-creating community backed by GE Appliances, a Haier company. The partnership begins with the signing of an MOU in the presence of IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao and Chief Operating Officer for GE Appliances Melanie Cook.

The MOU was signed by Sujai Karampuri, Chief Executive Officer of T-Works, where FirstBuild will be located, and Chandramouli Vijjhala, Chief Information Officer for GE Appliances India. It is aimed at bringing smart products and appliances to market.