Inculcate culture of innovation, says Prakash Javadekar at NIT Warangal

Published: 12th September 2018 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Stating that India has to inject a culture of innovation, Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar urged youth to inculcate the culture of  innovation in the country as it would only take it forward.

Addressing students and faculty members of National Institute of Technology Warangal(NITW) after inaugurating four newly constructed buildings at the campus on Tuesday, Javadekar said that there was an urgent need to develop an environment of innovation in the country. “Currently, we are contributing to innovation and not concentrating on innovation. We should understand that only through new innovations can the country move forward and become a global leader,” he said. 

Launches Telugu version of ‘Exam Warriors’
At Hyderabad on the same day, Javadekar launched the Telugu version of the educational book ‘Exam Warriors’ authored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “No other PM across the world has written such a book for students. With this version, this book has been till date been published in 14 languages,” he noted. 

