Telangana government employees demand 43 per cent IR before polls

State government employees have demanded that the government should announce 43 per cent interim relief (IR) to them before the Assembly elections. 

Published: 12th September 2018 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  State government employees have demanded that the government should announce 43 per cent interim relief (IR) to them before the Assembly elections. Representatives of the Joint Action Committee of Telangana Employees, Gazetted Officers, Teachers, Pensioners and Workers of Telangana called on chief secretary SK Joshi at the Secretariat on Tuesday and demanded 43 per cent IR for them. The JAC submitted a charter of 14 demands to the chief secretary and requested him to take up the matter with the CM.

Speaking to media, JAC chairman and TNGOs Central Union president K Ravindar Reddy said that they would  seek 63 per cent fitment. Though the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) had to submit its report within three months, it was delayed. He demanded that the IR be given from July this year and the second instalment of DA too be given from same month. “As assured by the CM, all the 600 employees of Telangana origin, who are working in AP secretariat, should be brought back to Telangana.

