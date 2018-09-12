Telangana: Opposition for polls only after revision of electoral rolls

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Barring the TRS and its friendly alliance MIM, all the opposition parties were against conduct of early polls to Telangana State Assembly and wanted Election Commission of India (ECI) to hold polls only after the completion of summary revision of electoral rolls with reference to January 1, 2019, as the qualifying date.

The opposition parties demanded the ECI to conduct a detailed enquiry into the deletion of about 35-40 lakh voters between 2014 and 2018.They said that KCR announcing the election schedule on September 6 immediately after dissolving the Assembly was illegal and unconstitutional.

They also wanted to know the fate of voters of seven mandals (Kukunoor, Velairpadum, Bhurgampadu, Chintoor, Kunavaram, Vararamchandrapuram and Bhadrachalam rural mandal), which are in Bhadrachalam and Pinapaka constituencies. Presenty these are merged with AP.

The ECI team consisting of Umesh Sinha, Sandeep Saxena, Suddeep Jain, Dilip Sharma, Dhirendra Ojha, Rudola and Sudip Mukherjee held a meeting with all the recognised political parties in the Secretariat on Tuesday and sought their opinions relating to polls.Chairman of the Election Commission Coordination Committee Marri Shashidhar Reddy said Congress wants publication of electoral rolls after special summary revision with reference to January 1, 2019.