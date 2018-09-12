Home States Telangana

Too many TRS aspirants in Warangal East

: The way TRS leaders are jumping into the fray to get a ticket for Warangal East Assembly constituency, it is likely to create problem for the party. 

Published: 12th September 2018

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: The way TRS leaders are jumping into the fray to get a ticket for Warangal East Assembly constituency, it is likely to create problem for the party. TRS women wing chief Gundu Sudharani, Mayor N Narender, Erabelli Pradeep Rao and former minister Basvaraj Saraiah are already in the race for the ticket. 

On Tuesday, senior TRS leader Gudmala Ravi Kumar, who had been in the party since its inception, jumped the bandwagon claiming that the party high command should consider him for Warangal East ticket as he was never considered for any post though he had been working for the party tirelessly.

Ravi Kumar He told mediapersons that he expected the party leadership to consider his candidature. Ravi, a lawyer by profession, is also the president of Warangal auto union and a lot of youth wings and associations. He claimed that if he was given the ticket, he would win the seat.

Meanwhile, other aspirants too have started lobbying with party high command for tickets. Gundu Sudharani reportedly has the backing of RS member Capt. Laxmikantha Rao, a close aide of TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao. Sources said that Erabelli Pradeep Rao had decided to contest as an independent candidate in the event of party chief declining ticket to him. Pradeep Rao has considerable followers in the constituency. TRS leaders feel that chances of Saraiah and Mayor Narender securing a ticket looks bleak.

Kondas to release open letter today 
All TRS leaders are waiting for MLC Konda Muralidhar Rao & his wife K Sureka’s press conference today in Hyderabad. They would be releasing an open letter demanding party leadership reason for denial of ticket. They are expected to join Congress during Sonia Gandhi’s visit to the state

