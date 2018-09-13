Andhra Pradesh used Krishna water more than its quota, complains TS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana irrigation engineer-in-chief C Muralidhar wrote a letter to Krishna River Management (KRMB) member-secretary A Paramesham on Wednesday alleging that Andhra Pradesh used 22.834 tmcft more water than its quota of Krishna river water this year whereas Telangana used 22.834 tmcft less water.

As per the tentative proportionate share (63.13:36.87 ratio between AP and TS), AP is eligible to utilise 123.184 tmcft but that state used 146.018 tmcft, an excess of 22.834 tmcft of water.

As per the tentative allocation, TS is eligible to use 71.943 tmcft water but used only 49.109 tmcft as on September 10,” Muralidhar said.