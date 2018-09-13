More trouble in store for Jayaprakash Reddy?

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: It looks like Wednesday brewed up further trouble for former MLA Jayaprakash Reddy, with the latter allegedly being involved in a land grabbing case. On Wednesday, some farmers from Ameenpur and Nagulapally villages met Sangareddy district SP Chandrashekar Reddy and Joint collector Nikhila Reddy separately and submitted memorandums in this regard.

The land in Ameenpur village had been allocated in the name of two freedom fighters in the district. Initially, the officials allegedly agreed for its sale, but now are claiming them to be government lands. K Ravinder Reddy, a victim, urged that action be taken against the then tahsildar, RDO and MLA Jayaprakash Reddy for his alleged role.

Meanwhile, in other case, victims from Nagulapally village complained to SP Chandrashekar Reddy, JC Nikhila Reddy that about 200 acres of land had been registered in the names of Sukhesh Gupta and Venkata Shastri, who are benamis of the former MLA. They added that they were not paid any money and cheques they were given got bounced.