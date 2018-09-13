Home States Telangana

More trouble in store for Jayaprakash Reddy?

It looks like Wednesday brewed up further trouble for former MLA Jayaprakash Reddy, with the latter allegedly being involved in a land grabbing case.

Published: 13th September 2018 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

North zone police arrest Telangana Congress leader Jayaprakash Reddy in Secunderabad on Tuesday | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: It looks like Wednesday brewed up further trouble for former MLA Jayaprakash Reddy, with the latter allegedly being involved in a land grabbing case. On Wednesday, some farmers from Ameenpur and Nagulapally villages met Sangareddy district SP Chandrashekar Reddy and Joint collector Nikhila Reddy separately and submitted memorandums in this regard.

The land in Ameenpur village had been allocated in the name of two freedom fighters in the district. Initially, the officials allegedly agreed for its sale, but now are claiming them to be government lands. K Ravinder Reddy, a victim, urged that action be taken against the then tahsildar, RDO and  MLA Jayaprakash Reddy for his alleged role.

Meanwhile, in other case, victims from Nagulapally village complained to SP Chandrashekar Reddy, JC Nikhila Reddy that about 200 acres of land had been registered in the names of Sukhesh Gupta and Venkata Shastri, who are benamis of the former MLA. They added that they were not paid any money and cheques they were given got bounced.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
land grabbing case Jayaprakash Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Facebook)
Kareena Kapoor to star in a dark comedy
A scene from Lizzie (Photo | IMDB)
  Kristen Stewart and Chloe Sevigny talk 'Lizzie'
Gallery
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend
Samsung Southwest Asia President and CEO HC Hong during the inauguration of world s largest mobile experience center 'Samsung Opera House' in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Samsung's biggest mobile store opens in Bengaluru