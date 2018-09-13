Now, Revanth Reddy also under police radar; Congress leaders in a tizzy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the arrest of T Jayaprakash Reddy and a case against Gandra Venkataramana Reddy, now notices have been sent to firebrand Congress leader A Revanth Reddy, in a case regarding alleged irregularities in Jubilee Hills Housing Society on Tuesday, sending already rattled Congress cadres into further tizzy.

Jubilee Hills Police sent a notice to Revanth Reddy alleging irregularities in allocation of plots in Jubilee Hills Housing Society asking him to present himself before the Jubilee Hills police for questioning, within 15 days. As the state is readying for polls and Congress already alleging vendetta politics by caretaker CM KCR, this latest development has further heated up the political scenario.

“Caretaker CM KCR is misusing power and trying to book cases against Congress leaders whoever are active and powerful. He has posted police officers belonging to his caste and using them against Congress leaders. We warn KCR that, Telangana society and people never fear arrests and jails and his efforts to come back to power misusing power and police excesses will backfire,” said A Revanth Reddy, responding on police notices to him.

Saying that he still did not receive any notices and only after seeing police officials’ stance and moves on the notices, will he get a clarity, Revanth Reddy took the level of attack against KCR to the next level.

“Either it is the arrest of Jagga Reddy or case on Gandra Venkataramana Reddy or me, all this is being done by KCR to target Reddy community and present them in poor light before public. But I’m warning that we will repay back everything KCR is giving us with ‘interest’ once we come to power in three months. The Congress party is writing a diary, listing the names of all officials who are targeting Congress leaders and cadre. Once we come back to power, not just KCR but all these officials have to pay a heavy price,” warned Revanth Reddy, speaking in the Assembly premises.

Revanth Reddy urged Governor to take situation of the police excesses against Congress leaders, as law and order comes under his purview according to Reorganisation Act and stressed that if Governor fails to do so, Congress would approach Court.

Jaipal Reddy mocks KCR

Senior Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy mocked caretaker CM KCR saying that the latter was resorting to crooked tactics to win polls. “KCR believes that he is the most intellectual person and no one is as clever as him. According to him, biggest intellectual is one who cheats people the most. KCR is misusing official machinery and trying to win polls using money and muscle power. People are miffed with TRS rule and they are waiting to teach KCR a lesson in the elections,” said S Jaipal Reddy, while speaking at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Gandra accuses TRS of conspiracy

Warangal: While denying threatening his former business partner with weapon, Senior Congress leader and former government whip Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy accused ruling TRS of hatching a conspiracy to defame him. Owner of a stone crushing unit at Govindapur in Bhupalapalli Errabelli Ravinder Rao had filed a complaint with Bhupalpally police that Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy and his brother have threatened him using armed weapons while discussing the transactions of their business.