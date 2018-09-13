Trouble brews in the TRS

Anil Kumar By

Express News Service

JANGAON: Ever since the dissolution of the Assembly and the announcement of candidates, Telangana Rashtra Samithi has been facing the heat of dissidence within the party. For instance, Station Ghanpur MLA and former deputy chief minister Dr T Rajaiah of Telangana Rashtra Samithi, who had retained the ticket to the constituency, is facing considerable opposition from his own party leaders and cadres. Rumours are abound that the party might even be pressurised into replacing Rajaiah with another candidate.

Even before the dissolution, the TRS leaders of Station Ghanpur are said to have appealed to the party chief K Chandrasekhar Rao to not allocate the ticket to Rajaiah as no one was happy with his work. There used to be regular clashes between the supporters of Rajaiah and those of other TRS leaders, especially senior leader Rajarapu Pratap. About two months ago, a clash had occurred between the supporters of Rajaiah and Pratap. The situation had gotten out of control and a huge contingent of police had to be deployed to solve the issue.

A ‘romantic’ audio tape conversation, allegedly between Rajaiah and a woman, has been going viral on social media in the past few days. The clip added fuel to the fire, with Rajaiah claiming that his rivals had a hand behind the audio tape. He had even threatened to lodge a complaint with the police and take legal action against the perpetrators. Apart from this, there is also talk that deputy CM Kadiyam Srihari, who failed to secure ticket for his daughter Dr Kavya, may persuade Chandrasekhar Rao to give ticket to his daughter. Dr Kavya, along with her husband worked as doctors in Karimnagar but, as she desires her entry into politics, they came back to Warangal.

TRS ridden with disputes in Nalgonda

TRS party seems to be ridden with disputes in Nalgonda. Entry of turncoats has dethroned the old loyalists, which has not gone down well among certain sections.

Caste equations come to fore in ticket race

As strife amid TRS leaders to get Warangal East assembly ticket continues, leaders are not shying from bringing caste angle into equation. Brahmin associations have put forward demand that KCR allocate ticket to TRS corporator Vaddiraj Ganesh.

Cancel Madanlal’s nomination, says TRS cadre

Khammam: TRS decision to allot Wyra Assembly constituency ticket to sitting MLA B Madanlal hasn’t gone well with party cadre in town. Many party members have been opposing his nomination.