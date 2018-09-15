Home States Telangana

Medical counselling for Mallareddy college put on hold for now

Counselling for the convenor seats at the Malla Reddy Institute of Medical Sciences has been currently put on hold.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Counselling for the convenor seats at the Malla Reddy Institute of Medical Sciences has been currently put on hold. It is learnt that the Medical Council of India (MCI) had accorded recognition to MRIMS on August 31 - the last day of the cunselling - after initially refusing it. Activists and aspirants are meanwhile alleging irregularity in the admission process. While fee for seats under B category is `11 lakh per annum, and that of C category is `22 lakh yearly, activists claim that the college management was selling all the seats, without counselling, for `22 lakh. Some seats are even being sold for `1.2 crore, they alleged.

“The University has not uploaded the MCI letter granting recognition to MRIMS. There is       no clarity if permission has been given only to fill seats under management quota, but one thing is for sure that the college is taking advantage of the situation and selling the convenor quota seats without conducting any counselling and that too at the price of management quota seats,” said Dr Mahesh Kumar, president of HRDA. He alleged that its a scam worth `200 crore.

Aspirants are also edgy as it has been a fortnight since the counselling but there is still is no information on when, and if, the counselling will be conducted.  Meanwhile, Dr K Karunakar Reddy, vice-chancellor, KNRUHS has refuted such claims and said that the University has already approached the Supreme Court to get an extension on the counselling.

