Names of 2 TRS leaders making rounds for Choppadandi seat

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: With TRS denying ticket to former MLA Bodige Shobha, names of at least two TRS members - Sunke Ravi Shanker and Bairi Padmaiah - are doing the rounds for the Choppadandi SC Assembly seat. While Ravi Shanker is a local TRS leader, Padmaiah has recently retired from the post of Revenue Officer.

Belonging to the Madiga community, Sunke Ravi Shanker has already started claiming strong support from the community that numbers to around 40,000 in the constituency. The TRS leader has already started claiming that he would be getting the ticket for Choppadandi. The ticket to the constituency would have already declared but was postponed due to Kondgattu bus accident. The party will now announce a name on September 20.

Meanwhile, retired Revenue Divisional Officer of Manthani, Bairi Padmaiah, who belongs to the Mala community, joined TRS on September 12 in Hyderabad in the presence of caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Padmaiah has expressed hope that the ticket to Choppadandi would be given to him. Having participated actively in the Statehood movement, he claimed to have a strong hold on Choppdandi assembly Constituency for long time.

Rift between 2 TRS leaders come to an end

Adilabad: The ruling TRS is facing the heat from some of its aspirants who have been denied tickets in the list of candidates for 105 constituencies announced so far. Among those who have been expressing their unhappiness is Chennur sitting MLA Nallela Odelu, who has been denied a ticket this time. Odelu is upset that the party has decided to field MP from Peddapalli, Balka Suman for Chennur constituency. However, it looks like the rift between Odellu and Suman came to an end after the former met KCR and spoke about the issue late on Saturday night. After discussing with the party chief, Odellu said that KCR took a decision to allot the party ticket to Suman based on special circumstances.