Obstructionist Congress filed 186 cases to create hurdles in completing Kaleshwaram project: KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and industries minister KT Rama Rao has called upon the people to choose between the TRS, which has been striving for all-round development of Telangana, and the opposition, which has been trying to obstruct the development and growth of the state. Addressing a large number of BJP activists from Kamareddy Assembly constituency who joined the TRS in the presence of Rama Rao at the CM’s camp office at Begumpet here on Friday, Rama Rao said people should decide whether they needed the TRS which provided 24X7 power or the Congress which was responsible for power cuts.

Ridiculing the alliance between the Congress and the TDP, he said, “Todu dongalu (thieves who joined together) who looted the people during their rule are uniting. No one can beat the Congress in deceit,” he alleged and said that the TRS decided to seek the mandate of the people as the Congress was obstructing state’s development. “As the Assembly elections are nearing, the Congress is getting nervous,” Rama Rao claimed.

When the TRS government was constructing the Kaleshwaram project, the Congress filed 186 cases to stop the work. The TRS government introduced Rythu Bandhu but the Congress vultures were responsible for firing against farmers in Mudigonda. When Congress was in power, its government failed to give funds to constituencies represented by opposition MLAs but the TRS was treating all the constituencies equally and sanctioned development works in even in those represented by opposition parties, he said.

Coming down heavily on PCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Rama Rao said: “Currency notes worth `2.5 crore were burnt in Uttam Kumar Reddy’s car in the 2014 elections. Now, the same leader is preaching morals to us. The Congress is even supporting a leader who was involved in trafficking of women through fake passports. It could not tell the people of Sangareddy that their leader had committed no mistake,” he said.

LOANS TO WOMEN

The minister handed over bank loan papers to women entrepreneurs. We-Hub invited applications from women to start business. As many as 245 women applied for loans and 16 of them came up with a proposal to launch start-ups. SBI, with the support of We-Hub, provided loans to women to launch start-ups. Rama Rao, along with bank officials, presented the loan sanction papers to the women here.