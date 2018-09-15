Home States Telangana

Three killed on spot, 15 injured in Gajwel crash

Three persons were killed and fifteen were injured in a crash involving an autorickshaw (Tata Ace) and a lorry at Rimmanagudem of Gajwel mandal on Friday.

By Express News Service

GAJWEL : Three persons were killed and fifteen were injured in a crash involving an autorickshaw (Tata Ace) and a lorry at Rimmanagudem of Gajwel mandal on Friday. The deceased have been identified as Kishtaiah (60), Ch Narsimulu (45) and Akaram Samaiah (60), who were residents of Pamulaparthy village. 

When the accident occurred, the autorickshaw, carrying 26 passengers, is said to have been proceeding from Pamulaparthy village of Markook mandal to Nagpuri in order to attend a funeral. When the vehicle had briefly stopped for a person to board, a speeding lorry rammed it from the behind, the police said. The government has announced `5 lakh ex-gratia to the families of the deceased. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.

