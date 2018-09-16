Hold polls before Rythu Bandhu grant is given: PIL

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A public interest litigation petition was filed in the Hyderabad High Court seeking direction to the Election Commission of India and the state chief electoral officer to conduct election in Telangana before distribution of grant of `4,000 per acre to the farmers under the Rythu Bandhu scheme.

The distribution of the grant might influence voters, the PIL said. Petitioner K Anthony Reddy, an advocate, submitted that a grant of `4,000 per acre of cropped area would be distributed in November. As the scheme would not be stopped by election code, it was the duty of the ECI to conduct election at the earliest, otherwise the grant might influence the voters, he noted.