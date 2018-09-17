BJP’s dream of forming government in Telangana will never come true: KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday prophesied that the Bharatiya Janatha Party would never be able to form government in Telangana. “BJP president Amit Shah might dream of winning Telangana but it will never materialise. The people of this State do not consider BJP as a alternative to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi,” he declared.

Rao’s comments come a day after Shah slammed the TRS government at a public meeting in Mahbubnagar where he kicked of the BJP’s poll campaign. He was at Sanathnagar where he met with TRS party workers. “They are saying we didn’t fulfil our promises, but did they keep theirs? Did they deposit any money in people’s accounts as they had promised in 2014?” asked Rao. He dubbed Shah as ‘Bhramith Shah’ — since he had a ‘bhrama’ (illusion) about his party’s importance in Telangana. Rao also said that BJP’s acronym actually stood for ‘Bharatiya Jhootha (lies) Party’. “Instead of ‘acche din’ (good days), they have given us ‘chacche din’ (deadly days),” he said.

The Congress party, which formed an alliance with Telangana TDP, was also criticised by the IT minister. “The Congress has no ability to win on its own. For the majority of the past 67 years, either the Congress or the TDP governed Andhra Pradesh. But what change have they brought in this time?” Rao argued. Rao also clarified about the TRS’ relations with the AIMIM saying that the party did not fear either Owaisi or Modi, but only the people of Telangana.

Rs 50,000 crore for drainage works

In light of the recent rains which had paralysed Hyderabad, and highlighted the pathetic condition of the city’s drainage system, Rao admitted that there were issues. “The city’s drainage system can only handle a maximum of 2 cm of rain in a hour,” he said “There is no denying that many works are pending in the city. If voted to power, in the coming three years, I assure you that we will put in `50,000 crore into road repairs and replacing sewerage pipelines,” he declared.