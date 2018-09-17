Home States Telangana

Electronic Ballots System to debut in Telangana; will help servicemen

In a first, the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballots System (ETPBS) would make a debut in the ensuing Telangana Assembly polls.

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a first, the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballots System (ETPBS) would make a debut in the ensuing Telangana Assembly polls. This would enable personnel belonging to various departments, mostly in the armed services, cast their vote electronically from anywhere outside their respective constituency. There are about 6,000 to 6,500 armed forces personnel and government officials from the State stationed in border areas and other parts of the country.

Under this system a blank postal ballot paper would be transmitted to voters electronically via ETPBS. This would cut short the delay experienced in the present two-way transmission system. The service voter must, however, send his ballot back to Returning Officer of their respective constituencies via post. The Election Commission of India is sending a team of IT experts to train officials on the new system.  GHMC and CEO officials told Express that the process of sending ballot paper via post takes enormous amount of time and effort, whereas the ETPB system would cut down the time drastically with electronic transmission.

The Central Government had issued a notification amending Rule 23 of Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961 in October 2016 enabling service voters to cast their vote in elections through e-postal ballot.

How to use it?
Voters entitled to postal ballot such as service voters, can download the postal ballot and print the blank postal ballot. After marking his vote in the blank postal ballot, the same would be returned to the concerned Returning Officer by post

