Over 7 lakh candidates take the test for a mere 700 VRO vacancies in Telangana

HYDERABAD: For a mere 700 village revenue officer vacancies, as many as 7.87 lakh candidates appeared for examinations conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission(TSPSC) on Sunday. This means 1,124 candidates would be competing for every single VRO vacancy, indicating a huge demand for government jobs among youngsters in the State.

A total of 10.58 lakh candidates had applied for the 700 vacancies. Although it’s not likely that all those who appeared for the exams are unemployed the sheer volume of candidates -- highest in the history of the public service commission in Telangana and erstwhile Andhra Pradesh -- indicates the magnitude of unemployment prevailing in the State.

When contacted, TSPSC Chairman Ghanta Chakrapani said: “As anyone with educational qualification of intermediate or above can apply for the VRO post, the job notification received such a huge response. Also, there is the issue of unemployment in the state.” Almost half of the candidates who applied for the VRO posts were graduates. Few hundred PhD candidates, too, had applied.

With such unprecedented number of candidates applying for the job, TSPSC has special mechanisms in place as well. Chakrapani said, “As the OMR sheets of all candidates have to be scanned, we have arranged for more equipment than usual for the job. With close to 8 lakh candidates appearing for the exam, it will take time.” He said that it might take up to two months for the results of the exam to be released.

While across the State the number of students who appeared for the exam among those who applied was 78.46 percent, in some districts like Warangal Urban and Mahabubnagar it was as much as 83 percent. It was the lowest in Vikarabad where only 29 percent candidates were present.

Two candidates were turned back in Nirmal for reaching the exam centre late. At Bellampelli CSI High school candidates argued with the exam centre officials for lack of basic facilities, like tables. At Vagadevi college in Mancherial mass copying came to light. Some candidates staged protest in front of the centre alleging that officer in duty handed over slips to candidates.