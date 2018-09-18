Grand alliance in Telangana to have common manifesto

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:The alliance formed by the Congress, Telangana TDP and CPI might still be in the fledgling stage but its leaders are toying with the idea of framing a common agenda and manifesto to test their luck in the upcoming elections.

Congress, the grand old party, wants to lead the alliance and contest a majority of seats. “We are working on a common agenda,” said TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy after celebrating the Hyderabad Liberation Day at Gandhi Bhavan here on Monday. “We are, at the moment, in talks with other parties and the leader will be decided only after arriving at a consensus,” he said.

The crucial issue of seat sharing among the 119 constituencies will have to wait as the Congress is yet to reveal its mind on the number of seats it wants to contest. “We have had only one round of discussion on teaming up with other parties. But, discussions on seat sharing are yet to commence as the matter has not come that far,” Reddy said. “Only after deciding on the seat-sharing aspect with other parties will the list of candidates be out,” he added.

The Congress promised to make the TSRTC a government department. “We will endeavour to include it in the manifesto. Besides, new buses will be hired,” Reddy said. The party also promised to waive farm loans up to `2 lakh at one go and to give a dole of `3,000 to the unemployed youth. “We will provide a seed capital of `1 lakh to six lakh women self-help groups. The minimum age for eligibility to get old-age pension will be reduced to 58 from 65,” Uttam said.TPCC working president Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka called for formation of a people’s government by bringing the Congress to power.