Justice league

By Express News Service

HC to hear appeal after receipt of notice by seer

Refusing to consider the plea of Telangana government to grant stay on the order of a single judge, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Monday said that it would hear the case after the respondent Swamy Paripoornananda receives the court notice on the issue.The bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice SV Bhatt was passing this order in the appeal filed by Telangana government against the order of a single judge who recently suspended the externment orders issued against Swamy on July 10, 14 and 15 this year by the Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda commissionerates, respectively, imposing ban on him from entering the city for a period of six months under the Telangana Prevention of Anti-social and hazardous activities Act, 1980.

Artists posts: HC grants 3 weeks for appointments

Expressing displeasure with the Telangana government for failure to commence the process of appointment of artists by issue of notification, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Monday granted three weeks time to the state government for issue of notification to fill up posts of artists in the state cultural department and to submit a copy of such notification before it by next date of case hearing. The bench was passing this order in a PIL filed by Jukanti Ramesh and two others seeking suspension of the appointment orders of the 550 persons as they were appointed without issue of any notification.