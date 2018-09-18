Latest range of RO purifiers launched

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:RO purifier brand Kent RO is all set to redefine the purity with the launch of its latest offing, RO water purifiers equipped with UV protection in its storage tank.

When a RO water purifier is out of use for a long period of time, the bacteria and external impurities may infect the purified water accumulated in the storage tank. To prevent this, Kent has added an additional layer of security in the form of UV-LED protection in the storage tank, which ensures that the purified water does not get re-infected by external impurities and stays pure for longer durations of dormancy.

Further, the UV-LED in the storage tank is able to disinfect the bacteria within 30 minutes. Speaking at the launch of latest range of water purifiers in the city, Dr. Mahesh Gupta, chairman and managing director, Kent RO Systems said, “The trust of consumers further inspires us to keep innovating and offering technologically advanced and cost effective solutions to our consumers.”