Siddipet comes out in support of Irrigation Minister Harish Rao

Two weeks ago Goud community members held a meeting in Siddipet and passed a resolution to vote for Harish Rao.

Telangana Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Thanks to the good work done by Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao, people of Siddipet constituency have come out in support of the TRS leader and vowed to vote for him the 2019 elections. 
For the first time in the political history of united Medak district, people irrespective of caste and community have been publicly announcing their support to Harish Rao.

For the past one week, Siddipet municipal chairman Rajanarsu has been leading the ‘resolution process’, leading to people of Narmetta, Enrasanpally, Ramanapally, Rangaipaly, Indragudem and Ibrahimnagar villages openly announcing their support to Harish Rao.

Two weeks ago Goud community members held a meeting in Siddipet and passed a resolution to vote for Harish Rao. Goud community leader Chandramauli Goud said that over the years Harish Rao has been working for the development of the constituency and they will strengthen him with their vote. 
He informed that a building is being constructed for the benefit of Goud community at a cost of `1 crore in Siddipet. 

