Telangana government cannot ban protests at Dharna Chowk: Hyderabad High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday pulled up the Telangana government for imposing ban on staging protests, demonstrations and meetings at “Dharna Chowk” near Indira Park in the city.

“This is India. The Constitution has guaranteed right to speech to the citizens of this country. The government cannot curb it. If inconvenience is caused to others because of such protests, then the government can impose reasonable restrictions as per the law.

“Do you expect the people to hold dharnas at places which are 50 kilometers away?”, the bench said. The PIL had been filed by senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao.