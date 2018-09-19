Home States Telangana

TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy urges students and government staff to take on Telangana CM Chandrashekar Rao

Though Telangana is a rich state, DA has not been announced for the employees.

Published: 19th September 2018 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC President Uttam Kumar Reddy (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy urged government employees and students to teach a lesson to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao saying that latter has betrayed them on all fronts.
In an open letter released on Tuesday, Uttam said that KCR used the services of government employees, teachers, outsourcing staff, students not just during Telangana movement, but even in laying the foundation for the new state.

“KCR utilised government employees, outsourcing staff, students and unemployed youth in all possible ways during Telangana movement and in laying the foundation for the new state. But after assuming power, KCR has humiliated all these sections and dashed their hopes. KCR had promised to issue IR and PRC to government employees earlier, but has now backtracked on both these promises. He has not even invited employees for talks on these issues,” alleged Uttam Kumar Reddy.

“Either in laying foundation for new state or formation of new districts or successful implementation of various schemes, it was government employees who played a key role. But KCR overlooked their contribution and cheated them on all fronts.

Though Telangana is a rich state, DA has not been announced for the employees. While Congress government had already announced 39 per cent PRC during its rule, KCR has just increased it to 43 per cent after formation of Telangana and now going to polls, without any announcement about PRC. He has cheated employees even in promotions as not even 0.1 per cent of employees got promotions,” wrote the PCC chief. 

Saying that even housing sites and proper health facilities were not provided to employees, Uttam stressed that KCR has even personally humiliated employees by not giving them an appointment and making them wait for hours.

“Put together all departments, about 2 lakh vacancies are remaining in the State. We will not just issue notifications for new jobs and fill all vacancies, but also introduce PRC, housing sites and other facilities for employees. We will even remove the CPS and bring in old pension scheme and protect the 1.25 lakh families of employees in all ways,” vowed Uttam, urging employees, students, pensioners and others to support Congress.

‘Revanth trying to be blue-eyed boy of Cong’
Hyderabad:  BJP leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy on Tuesday alleged that Congress leader A Revanth Reddy was senselessly criticising the BJP leadership to be in the good books of the Congress. He went on to add that “Revanth Reddy is trying to be the blue-eyed boy in the Congress to bag a key position.”  “The alliance between the Telangana TDP and the Congress happened due to the presence of Revanth Reddy, an agent of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu,” he said.  Revanth had alleged that the TRS government and the BJP were conspiring to dig up the cash-for-vote scam, in which he is a prime accused.

K’nagar mayor’s name not in voters list: Ponnam
Former Congress MP Ponnam Prabhakar alleged that the discrepancies in the voters list have led to the deletion of Karimnagar mayor’s name from the voters list. He alleged that the names of about two lakh voters have been deleted from the draft electoral list between 2014 and 2018. “The situation is such that even the mayor of Karimnagar was not featured in the list. Where have the two lakh voters from the seven Assembly constituencies of Karimnagar disappear, considering the fact that there are new voters added to the electoral list,” Prabhakar said, while addressing a press meet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju