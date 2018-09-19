TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy urges students and government staff to take on Telangana CM Chandrashekar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy urged government employees and students to teach a lesson to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao saying that latter has betrayed them on all fronts.

In an open letter released on Tuesday, Uttam said that KCR used the services of government employees, teachers, outsourcing staff, students not just during Telangana movement, but even in laying the foundation for the new state.

“KCR utilised government employees, outsourcing staff, students and unemployed youth in all possible ways during Telangana movement and in laying the foundation for the new state. But after assuming power, KCR has humiliated all these sections and dashed their hopes. KCR had promised to issue IR and PRC to government employees earlier, but has now backtracked on both these promises. He has not even invited employees for talks on these issues,” alleged Uttam Kumar Reddy.

“Either in laying foundation for new state or formation of new districts or successful implementation of various schemes, it was government employees who played a key role. But KCR overlooked their contribution and cheated them on all fronts.

Though Telangana is a rich state, DA has not been announced for the employees. While Congress government had already announced 39 per cent PRC during its rule, KCR has just increased it to 43 per cent after formation of Telangana and now going to polls, without any announcement about PRC. He has cheated employees even in promotions as not even 0.1 per cent of employees got promotions,” wrote the PCC chief.

Saying that even housing sites and proper health facilities were not provided to employees, Uttam stressed that KCR has even personally humiliated employees by not giving them an appointment and making them wait for hours.

“Put together all departments, about 2 lakh vacancies are remaining in the State. We will not just issue notifications for new jobs and fill all vacancies, but also introduce PRC, housing sites and other facilities for employees. We will even remove the CPS and bring in old pension scheme and protect the 1.25 lakh families of employees in all ways,” vowed Uttam, urging employees, students, pensioners and others to support Congress.

‘Revanth trying to be blue-eyed boy of Cong’

Hyderabad: BJP leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy on Tuesday alleged that Congress leader A Revanth Reddy was senselessly criticising the BJP leadership to be in the good books of the Congress. He went on to add that “Revanth Reddy is trying to be the blue-eyed boy in the Congress to bag a key position.” “The alliance between the Telangana TDP and the Congress happened due to the presence of Revanth Reddy, an agent of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu,” he said. Revanth had alleged that the TRS government and the BJP were conspiring to dig up the cash-for-vote scam, in which he is a prime accused.



K’nagar mayor’s name not in voters list: Ponnam

Former Congress MP Ponnam Prabhakar alleged that the discrepancies in the voters list have led to the deletion of Karimnagar mayor’s name from the voters list. He alleged that the names of about two lakh voters have been deleted from the draft electoral list between 2014 and 2018. “The situation is such that even the mayor of Karimnagar was not featured in the list. Where have the two lakh voters from the seven Assembly constituencies of Karimnagar disappear, considering the fact that there are new voters added to the electoral list,” Prabhakar said, while addressing a press meet.