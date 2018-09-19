TRS MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy’s properties searched

Rahul V Pisharody By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sleuths from the Income Tax department on Tuesday morning conducted searches at the residences and offices of Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, ruling-Telangana Rashtra Samithi party MP from Khammam. It is reported that the searches, which continued late into the night, led to the unearthing of nearly Rs 80 lakh unaccounted cash and various documents. The searches are expected to continue on Wednesday as well, as a large number of documents are yet to be scrutinised.

The I-T sleuths were reportedly acting on suspicious transactions found in Reddy’s business operations. Reddy’s younger brother Ponguleti Prasad Reddy is the Chairman and CEO of Raghava Construction, whereas the MP’s wife, son and daughter are listed as the firm’s directors.

“We have information that cash has been routed through sub-contractors by awarding them bogus contracts. Tax was evaded through bogus bill. A lot of incriminating documents were seized,” I-T department sources said.

In another twist in the scam-hit Agri Gold case, the Subhash Chandra Foundation of Essel-Zee group filed a miscellaneous petition before the Court on Tuesday stating that it had decided not to take over the properties of Agri Gold group of companies since there was no cooperation from the governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and the company management. It urged the court to permit it for withdrawal of `10 crore it had deposited earlier for having due diligence exercise to take over the company.

A division is dealing with a batch of petitions filed by the Telangana Agri Gold customers and agents welfare association and others seeking a CBI probe into the Agri Gold scam and return of the depositors’ money.

The foundation, represented by its authorised representative Piyuth Razgariya, in its miscellaneous petition, submitted that it had spent Rs 40 crore so far on due diligence exercise in addition to the Rs 10 crore deposit.

However, with a heavy heart, it decided to go back on its earlier proposal to take over the company. The AP and TS governments and the Agri Gold management rejected the proposal and refused to cooperate. Even the petitioners said they would agree to the proposal with certain conditions, it said. The company management claimed that the properties were valued at about Rs 25,000 crore but were worth only between Rs 1,600 crore and Rs 2,200 crore, it was found during due diligence exercise. Besides, the income tax department was seeking payment of taxes owed by the company. Because of these reasons it was decided to go back on the proposal to take over the company, it explained.