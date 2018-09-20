Home States Telangana

Congress announces committees for elections

As poll fever grips the state, AICC announced about 10 committees on Wednesday for Telangana Congress to kickstart its campaign in the state.

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad in Hyderabad on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As poll fever grips the state, AICC announced about 10 committees on Wednesday for Telangana Congress to kickstart its campaign in the state. However, a few Congress leaders were taken aback by the responsibilities given to them as they were expecting bigger role in the run-up to elections.
The committees announced included a core committee, coordination committee, campaign committee, manifesto committee, strategy and planning committee, and others.

While the 15-member core committee has leaders like Telangana Congress Affairs in-charge RC Khuntia, PCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, PCC working president Bhatti Vikramarka, former LoP in Assembly K Jana  Reddy, LoP in Council Mohd Shabbir Ali and others, the coordination  committee consists of more than 50 leaders, including many former MPs  and MLAs. While AICC  leadership made efforts to accommodate most of the leaders who are actively taking part in party activities, in one committee or other, the exercise has raised quite a few eyebrows. According to sources, barring few leaders, most of the heavyweights from the region are disappointed.

The much talked-about omission was firebrand leader A Revanth Reddy who switched from the TDP to Congress. He was expecting to be made the campaign committee chairman, but was made working president instead. He, however, said: “I am satisfied with the post given to me. Congress High Command has given me a good opportunity to work towards making a Dalit the CM of the state. I will work hard to fulfill the wishes of Rahul Gandhi.”

Ponnam Prabhakar was also given the post of working president. Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who was working president earlier, has been made the campaign committee chairman, with former minister  DK Aruna named as co-chairperson.

Former deputy CM Damodar C Rajanarasimha has been entrusted with manifesto committee responsibilities, while V Hanumantha Rao was made chairman of strategy and planning committee.
Even heavyweight from Nalgonda district, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, was made the chairman of public committee and filmstar turned politician Vijaya Shanti was named star campaigner.

TRS leader finds place in Cong committees

KR Suresh Reddy, who recently left Congress and joined  TRS, was found in two of the committees announced by AICC, leaving Congress red-faced. His name appeared in coordination and manifesto committees.

