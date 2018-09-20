Home States Telangana

Congress, TRS step up preparations for upcoming assembly elections

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi has already announced candidates for 105 of the total 119 assembly seats in the state and its nominees have started campaigning in a number of constituencies.

Published: 20th September 2018 10:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 10:23 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The battle for Telangana has begun in right earnest with Congress and TRS stepping up preparations for the upcoming Assembly polls and the latter reaching out to voters in various constituencies Thursday.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi has already announced candidates for 105 of the total 119 assembly seats in the state and its nominees have started campaigning in a number of constituencies.

Though the names of candidates announced by TRS evoked opposition from other hopefuls in some constituencies, the nominees in many seats have launched door-to-door and other forms of campaign.

TRS MP and party president K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha addressed meetings Thursday and appealed to voters to vote for the party for numerous development and welfare schemes to continue.

In comments that were expected to help his party, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who was in Hyderabad, claimed that the TRS had no role in the previous UPA government granting statehood to the region.

It was at the demand of the then Congress MPs, MLAs and other leaders that the Congress Working Committee had decided in favour of separate Telangana.

The UPA government had made the law accordingly, he told reporters. Congress had announced committees for campaigning, strategy, publicity and others Wednesday and the announcement led to heartburn among some party leaders who were hoping for a better deal.

Senior Congress leader and former MP V Hanumantha Rao, who was given responsibility for drawing up the strategy for the polls, told reporters Thursday that he wanted to be in the thick of election campaign.

"If the strategy is to be done, I am not the one to sit at home. I am used to be among people. I have already got a 'Rath' (for campaigning). The 'Rath' will come in one weeks time," he told reporters.

Meanwhile, state minister in the caretaker government T Srinivas Yadav dismissed Azad's allegations that TRS had no role in the previous UPA government granting statehood to Telangana and said Congress should look into what it did for people.

Legislative Assembly polls in Telangana were scheduled to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls next year, but the assembly was dissolved earlier this month following a recommendation made by the TRS government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana polls TRS congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt shares teaser of Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Sadak 2'
ALT Balaji launches bold web series X.X.X. Uncensored
Gallery
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 
Emergency personnel take a family to safety after Little River overflowed its banks and flooded part of the apartment complex on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Spring Lake, N.C. North Carolina Government Roy Cooper warned that the flooding set off by rain from Florence is far from over and will get worse in places. ( Photo | AP)
In Pictures: Hurricane Florence wreaks havoc in northern and southern Carolina