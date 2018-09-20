Home States Telangana

‘Don’t declare panchayat post results’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:Finding fault with the Telangana government in fixing the maximum age limit as 39 years to the open category candidates for recruitment to the post of junior panchayat secretary, the Hyderabad High Court has recently directed the State government not to declare the results until further orders.

Justice P Naveen Rao was passing this interim order in the petition filed by K Jayadheer Reddy and nine other candidates from Nalgonda seeking court directions to the  government to permit them to appear for selection process by duly taking the maximum age limit of 44 years as prescribed in the ad hoc rule issued in GO 190 dated August 8, 2017.

