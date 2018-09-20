Hyderabad High Court seeks report on protection of Wakf properties

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing displeasure at the authorities concerned for failure to protect the Wakf properties, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court has directed the Hyderabad district collector and the chief executive officer of Telangana State Wakf Board to submit a report regarding the steps taken for protection of Wakf properties in the state. The bench directed them to take steps ensuring preparation of list of Wakf properties and protection of those which were encroached.

The bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice V Ramasubramanian passed the order on Tuesday in the wake of a PIL filed, based on a letter addressed to the Chief Justice by a representative of ‘A Citizen of Hyderabad Society’ regarding the encroachment of Daira Mir Momin Graveyard at Sultan Shahi area of old city.

It stated that no action was taken by the authorities concerned to evict the encroachers and raise a ‘pucca’ compound wall in spite of representation made three months ago. If the graveyard was not protected then there would be no space left to bury the dead in the coming years, the society noted. During the course of hearing, the bench pointed out that the Board CEO and the district collector have failed to take steps though there were several encroachments of the Wakf properties. The bench directed them to submit their first report in three weeks regarding the steps taken for protection of above graveyard and other properties of Wakf board, and adjourned the case hearing by three weeks.

HC pulls up DEECET convener over failure to implement its order in contempt case

Taking a serious view at non-implementation of the court order, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Wednesday directed the convener of DEECET (Diploma in Elementary Education), Telangana to file counter affidavit explaining as to why costs of `1 lakh should not be imposed against him for failure to implement the order in time.

The bench of Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice T Rajani was passing this order in the contempt case filed by B Padma, student from Jagityal, seeking to punish the concerned authorities for willful disobedience in implementing the order.

When the petitioner was denied to appear for DEECET-2018 to join in D.El.Ed course, she moved the court seeking directions to the authorities to amend Rules giving eligibility to pass-outs of Intermediate in vocational trades, with or without bridge course, to take part in entrance test. On Wednesday, petitioner’s counsel Peeta Raman told the court that the authorities have granted permission only after filing of the present contempt case.The bench took the issue seriously and pulled up the concerned officials.