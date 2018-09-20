NPDCL gets SKOCH  award

By Express News Service

WARANGAL/HYDERABAD:Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSNPDCL) received ‘SKOCH Order-of-Merit Award’ under the category of ‘Operational Management - 24/7 Power Supply to Consumers’. NPDCL Chief General Manager (MRT) A Nagesh and Divisional Engineer(IT) K Anil kumar received the award at the 53rd SKOCH Summit at New Delhi on Wednesday.

The award was presented by Gurusharan Dhanjal, Editor & CEO of Skoch. The NPDCL received the award for successful implementation of 24-hour power supply to agriculture sector from January 2018. Telangana is the first state in the country to provide 24X7 power supply to agri sector.