NPDCL gets SKOCH  award

Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSNPDCL) received ‘SKOCH Order-of-Merit Award’ under the category of ‘Operational Management - 24/7 Power Supply to Consumers’. 

NPDCL CGM A Nagesh and DE K Anil Kumar receives SKOCH award at New Delhi on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

WARANGAL/HYDERABAD:Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSNPDCL) received ‘SKOCH Order-of-Merit Award’ under the category of ‘Operational Management - 24/7 Power Supply to Consumers’.  NPDCL Chief General Manager (MRT) A Nagesh and Divisional Engineer(IT) K Anil kumar received the award at the 53rd SKOCH Summit at New Delhi on Wednesday.

The award was presented by Gurusharan Dhanjal, Editor & CEO of Skoch. The NPDCL received the award for successful implementation of 24-hour power supply to agriculture sector from January 2018.  Telangana  is the first state in the country to provide 24X7 power supply to agri sector.

