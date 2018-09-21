BJP’s president Amit Shah snub for judge in Mecca Masjid blast case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Retired Justice Ravinder Reddy, who created ripples in the news circles by announcing his early retirement from service within hours after pronouncing the acquittal of all the accused in Mecca Masjid bomb blast case, had to swallow his political pride on Thursday. Reddy was all set to join the BJP and become the party’s face in Husnabad, Karimnagar. He had even been invited to the city by the State BJP leadership that wanted to officially announce his joining.

However, affairs seem to have taken a quick turn now. “I got a message this morning from senior State leader Bandaru Dattatreya that my induction has been put on hold for two days. I also got to know that BJP’s national president Amit Shah was the reason behind it,” Reddy said at the BJP head office. “This is an insult for the State BJP unit. It’s the party that wanted more intellectuals to join the ranks in order to attract more cadre and voters,” said a visibly upset Reddy.

Despite the ‘episode’, Reddy said his loyalties still lie with the BJP. “If Amit Shah calls me and asks me to join the party, I will join. I do not feel insulted and I am always here for the BJP, which is unlike other parties that are run by families,” he said. Rumours were rife that Reddy had been “influenced” by right wing organisations for the acquittal of all accused in the Mecca Masjid blast case in which Swami Aseemanand was also an accused.

Meanwhile, it is learnt from BJP leaders that Ravinder Reddy was invited for a discussion along with his followers at the head office. “When we held Sampark Abhiyan to attract eminent personalities into the party, Ravinder Reddy was one of the persons to be invited by Bandaru Dattatreya. We asked him to come to the office to discuss how grand his entry should be so that the party also benefits. But, there seems to be some miscommunication,” said a party leader.