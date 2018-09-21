Home States Telangana

BJP’s president Amit Shah snub for judge in Mecca Masjid blast case

However, affairs seem to have taken a quick turn now.

Published: 21st September 2018 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 03:56 AM   |  A+A-

Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Retired Justice Ravinder Reddy, who created ripples in the news circles by announcing his early retirement from service within hours after pronouncing the acquittal of all the accused in Mecca Masjid bomb blast case, had to swallow his political pride on Thursday. Reddy was all set to join the BJP and become the party’s face in Husnabad, Karimnagar. He had even been invited to the city by the State BJP leadership that wanted to officially announce his joining. 

However, affairs seem to have taken a quick turn now. “I got a message this morning from senior State leader Bandaru Dattatreya that my induction has been put on hold for two days. I also got to know that BJP’s national president Amit Shah was the reason behind it,” Reddy said at the BJP head office. “This is an insult for the State BJP unit. It’s the party that wanted more intellectuals to join the ranks in order to attract more cadre and voters,” said a visibly upset Reddy. 

 Despite the ‘episode’, Reddy said his loyalties still lie with the BJP. “If Amit Shah calls me and asks me to join the party, I will join. I do not feel insulted and I am always here for the BJP, which is unlike other parties that are run by families,” he said. Rumours were rife that Reddy had been “influenced” by right wing organisations for the acquittal of all accused in the Mecca Masjid blast case in which Swami Aseemanand was also an accused.  

Meanwhile, it is learnt from BJP leaders that Ravinder Reddy was invited for a discussion along with his followers at the head office. “When we held Sampark Abhiyan to attract eminent personalities into the party, Ravinder Reddy was one of the persons to be invited by Bandaru Dattatreya. We asked him to come to the office to discuss how grand his entry should be so that the party also benefits. But, there seems to be some miscommunication,” said a party leader.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amit Shah Mecca Masjid case BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt shares teaser of Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Sadak 2'
ALT Balaji launches bold web series X.X.X. Uncensored
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chose to take a Metro ride to reach Dwarka near Indira Gandhi International Airport for an event. (Photo: Twitter/ @PIB_India)
When PM Narendra Modi rode the Delhi metro
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 