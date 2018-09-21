Congress leaders have become court birds: TRS MP Vinod Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Thursday alleged that Congress leaders have become ‘’court birds’’ and have now approached the court again to stop the elections to Assembly.

Speaking to reporters here, TRS MP B Vinod Kumar alleged that the Congress leaders had been approaching the courts ever since the NDA government made changes in the land acquisition Act introduced by the UPA government. “The State government brought GO 123 for land acquisition. The Congress leaders then filed several cases in the courts. Now, they are approaching the courts again to prevent Assembly elections,” Vinod Kumar alleged.

He said that the TRS government brought GO 123 only to complete the construction of irrigation projects. “The TRS government overcame several hurdles and implemented various development work after the bifurcation of the state,” Vinod Kumar recalled. The TRS MP alleged that the Congress had always played crooked politics.

On the allegations of deletion of a large number of names from electoral rolls, Vinod Kumar said that the Election Commission would delete the names due to various reasons. But, Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy approached the court with an allegation that around 70 lakh names were deleted.

“The Congress leaders may give a call to the public and enrol the names of the eligible voters even today. The Congress is making a small issue with regard to voters’ list in order to stall the elections,” the TRS MP alleged. He said that as per the Constitution, the elections should be conducted within six months after the dissolution of the Assembly.

Explain Gattaiah’s death, TTDP leader asks KCR

TTDP senior leader Ravula Chandrashekar Reddy demanded an explanation from TRS chief KCR over the death of TRS worker Gattaiah.“Gattaiah, a Dalit, lost his life due to the power struggle between TRS leaders. TRS leadership has succeeded in uniting N Odellu and Balka Suman but will they bring back Gattaiah’s life?” questioned Chandrashekar Reddy, stressing that this was how TRS leadership treated party workers and people. Another TTDP senior leader Revuri Prakash Reddy alleged that the TRS government had been cheating the people of Telangana over the past four years and TRS chief KCR had gone for early polls only to cover up governments failures.“TRS has cheated the people of all sections in its rule only to cover up its failures. KCR owes an answer to the people of Telangana as to why he has opted for early polls.”