Congress to hold survey before deciding candidates

By Express News Service

TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy announced that tickets for Congress candidates would be announced 15 days ahead of notification for elections in Telangana. Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan, he said that Friday was the last date for receiving applications from the probable candidates and the party would zero in on the final candidates based on the feedback from surveys.

“We will conduct two surveys before finalising the candidates. Candidates’ winning chances will be assessed though these surveys,” said Uttam. Speaking further on finalisation of candidates, Uttam said, “We have already started discussions with allies on seat sharing and allotment.

We have not come across allies asking for our sitting seats. If there is one or two such constituencies, we will sort it out through talks. All parties in the alliance have agreed to a common manifesto.”