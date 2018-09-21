Home States Telangana

Congress to hold survey before deciding candidates

We have not come across allies asking for our sitting seats.

Published: 21st September 2018 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 04:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy announced that tickets for Congress  candidates would be announced 15 days ahead of notification for  elections in Telangana. Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan, he said that Friday was the last date for receiving applications from the probable  candidates and the party would zero in on the final candidates based on the feedback from surveys. 

“We will conduct two surveys before finalising the  candidates. Candidates’ winning chances will be assessed though these  surveys,” said Uttam. Speaking  further on finalisation of candidates, Uttam said, “We have already  started discussions with allies on seat sharing and allotment.

We have not come across allies asking for our sitting seats. If there is one or two such constituencies, we will sort it out through talks. All parties in the alliance have agreed to a common  manifesto.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt shares teaser of Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Sadak 2'
ALT Balaji launches bold web series X.X.X. Uncensored
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chose to take a Metro ride to reach Dwarka near Indira Gandhi International Airport for an event. (Photo: Twitter/ @PIB_India)
When PM Narendra Modi rode the Delhi metro
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 