Drona, Arjuna awards for Telangana, Andhra Pradesh sportsmen

Vishal Vivek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It has been decades since veteran table tennis coach A Srinivasa Rao began his journey as coach. For his efforts, he is set to become one of the eight Dronacharya Award recipients this year when the awards are presented by President Ram Nath Kovind on September 25. It was a good day for Telangana doubles specialist N Sikki Reddy too, who is set to receive the Arjuna Award.

Originally from Rajahmundry (Andhra Pradesh), Rao shifted base to Chennai in 1975 when he was offered a job by the Income Tax Department. He was still a player then. The seeds of coaching were sown when he decided to get a diploma from the National Institute of Sports (NIS), Patiala in 1982-83.

Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana ESL Narasimhan on Thursday congratulated Rao and Reddy and wished that they win more such laurels in the future.