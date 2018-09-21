Multiple Congress aspirants for Cantonment constituency

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The number of aspirants for Congress party tickets continue to increase with just three months to go for the State Assembly polls. Old candidates are also approaching the party high command to ensure themselves of tickets. A rivalry of sorts is seem to be developing between M Krishank and S Ganesh, competiting for a ticket in the Secunderabad Cantonment constituency.

As the candidate list of Telangana Congress is in progress and lobbying for the tickets has begun in full force, the ruling TRS has already announced a list of candidates soon after it dissolved its Assembly. Speaking to Express, S Ganesh, member, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), said that he was sure the Cantonment constituency ticket will be given to him and that M Krishank stood no chance.

In the 2014 elections, Krishank was nominated in the first list but was denied the B form required to participate in the general elections during the last movement, he said. His fight for various public welfare issues showed a positive result in the recently conducted survey within the Congress party, said Ganesh. Alleging that his own party leaders were creating false statements about him but was confident that the Congress party doesn’t bother with false allegations. “I’m successfully exposing the failures of the TRS government in the cantonment area,” he said.