Nalgonda honour killing: Government doles out Rs 4 lakh solatium, job and 2-BHK house to Pranay’s widow

State energy minister G Jagadish Reddy on Thursday met with the family of Pranay, who was killed for having married a girl of upper caste.

NALGONDA: State energy minister G Jagadish Reddy on Thursday met with the family of Pranay, who was killed for having married a girl of upper caste. Pranay, a Dalit man, was allegedly murdered at the behest of his father-in-law Maruthi Rao, a rich businessman from the Vyshya community.

Reddy visited the family at Miryalguda along with Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah, ex MLAs N Bhasker Rao, G Kishore, district collector Gaurav Uppal and SP Ranganath to express condolences. 

Reddy handed over a cheque of `4,12,000 to Pranay’s wife Amruthavarshini as ex-gratia and told her that the government had instructed the district administration to sanction a double bedroom house to her. 
She was also informed that she would get a government job and would be allotted agricultural land as well. Reddy assured her that the police department would catch the people behind her husband’s murder as soon as possible.

Celebrate inter-caste marriages: Harish Rao
Hyderabad: Moved by the recent “honour killings”,  Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao appealed to all parents to respect their children’s freedom after adulthood. He tweeted on Thursday saying killing was a “dishonour”, caste discrimination a barbaric social evil & unsuitable for a civilised society. If two people from different castes are coming together in a marriage, it should be celebrated like a social festival, he said.

