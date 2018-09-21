TRS had no role in formation of Telangana State: Ghulam Nabi Azad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AICC general secretary Ghulam Nabi Azad slammed TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao alleging that the latter had cheated not just the Congress but also the people, and had no role whatsoever in the formation of Telangana state. As the Telangana Congress is preparing for the poll battle in the State, Azad launched a tirade against KCR saying, “TRS has absolutely no role in formation of Telangana. We did not even talk with the TRS during the process. It was because of the struggle of Congress MLAs, MPs and MLCs from the region that Telangana was formed.

Though our own MPs from Andhra region opposed, we delivered Telangana. TRS has no right to claim credit for Telangana. KCR lies at every step. He has even lied to Sonia Gandhi that he would merge TRS in Congress and cheated.”

“KCR has not even filled teacher posts. Why is he not offering fee reimbursement even though Telangana has surplus budget? KCR and Modi cheated youth by not giving jobs and failed in ensuring minimum support price to farmers. KCR has cheated even Muslims in the name of 12 per cent reservation, which was technically not possible.,” said Azad.