TRS will win all 10 seats in Medak district: Irrigation minister T Harish Rao

MEDAK : Sounding optimistic of TRS again forming the government in 2019, irrigation minister T Harish Rao said his party would win all 10 Assembly seats in the united Medak district.Though the party had won nine seats in the district in the last elections, the minister said that this time around, TRS would take all 10, including Zahirabad seat. Meanwhile, several members of the Congress, including Narsapur sarpanch Anjaneyulu joined TRS in the presence of Rao at MLA quarters in Hyderabad. Narsapur MLA Madan Reddy was also present.

While exhorting the newly joined party members to work hard for the next two months so that the party can work for the people for the next five years, the minister asked them to help TRS defeat the proposed grand alliance in coming elections and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao in realising the dream of a ‘Bangaru’ (golden) Telangana. He alleged that the Congress, with the sole aim of coming to power, was proposing grand alliance with Andhra party TDP, which opposed the formation of Telangana for several years.

The minister said it was the responsibility of the TRS workers to reach out to the people, and talk to them about the intentions of rivals and expose them. “TRS cadres should visit every house to expose the real face of the Congress, a party that did not recognise and respect peoples’ wish and sentiments. Now they are politicalising every issue,’’ he said.The minister also said Narsapur constituency has developed under the leadership of MLA Madan Reddy.