Home States Telangana

BJP, TRS criticise Ghulam Nabi Azad for ‘baseless claims’

Karimnagar Lok Sabha MP from Telangana Rashtra Samithi B Vinod Kumar pooh-poohed senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad’s statement that TRS had no role in the formation of Telangana state.

Published: 22nd September 2018 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

GHULAMNABI7

Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Azad at Kauvery Hospital on Saturday. (EPS| Martin Louis)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Karimnagar Lok Sabha MP from Telangana Rashtra Samithi B Vinod Kumar pooh-poohed senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad’s statement that TRS had no role in the formation of Telangana state.

“Even people of Andhra Pradesh would find Azad’s statements funny,” Kumar told reporters here on Friday. The people of Telangana know TRS’ role. That is why they voted for us in the 2014 Assembly elections,” he said.

“Congress is basically anti-Telangana. No Congress MLA resigned from office for the sake of Telangana. They did not even participate in the agitation,” he alleged. “Azad does not know anything about Telangana, but he thinks he knows everything.”

He recalled that around 32 parties in the country were in support of Telangana state, which was instrumental in state formation. “Sonia Gandhi was more than happy listening to then-CM YS Rajashekhar Reddy when he spoke to her about suppressing the Telangana movement,” he said.

Harish too fires salvo

Irrigation minister T Harish Rao, criticising Azad,  said that it was TRS founder-president K Chandrasekhar Rao’s deeksha that made the formation of Telangana possible and not the ‘generosity’ of the Congress party.  “If Congress really had any love for Telangana, the State would have been former much earlier. The party claimed to people that they ‘gave’ them Telangana, but in the end, TRS won,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ghulam Nabi Azad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Caffeinated energy drinks a big no-no for children
IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal
Gallery
Hundreds of solemn people watched Friday as body after body was pulled from a capsized ferry that Tanzanian authorities said was badly overcrowded and upended in the final stretch before reaching shore. (Photo | AP)
Over a hundred killed in Tanzania ferry disaster
India captain Rohit Sharma played another classy knock after comeback man Ravindra Jadeja picked up a four-wicket haul to set up a seven wicket win over Bangladesh in their opening Super Four match at the Asia Cup in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Asia Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in Super-Four clash