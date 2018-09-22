Home States Telangana

Campaign Committee chief downplays differences in Congress

Vikarmarka was fortunate among the lot to get the much talked about campaign committee chairman post.  

Published: 22nd September 2018 03:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 03:37 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Image of Congress flag used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While the announcement of election committees by Delhi bosses has created an uproar among Telangana Congress leaders, Vikarmarka tried to play down the dissent and differences among the State leaders. Vikarmarka was fortunate among the lot to get the much talked about campaign committee chairman post.  

“We see the differences among Telangana Congress leaders as a positive sign. As everyone is charged up and ready to take on KCR, and as the party is poised for a victory, everyone wants to lead and take credit. There may be differences of opinion among ourselves, but we are united in our fight against TRS, which has cheated  Telangana people on all fronts,” said Vikaramarka.

While  big guns like A Revanth Reddy, Komtireddy Venkat Reddy, DK Aruna and V Hanumantha Rao vied for Campaign Committee chief post, AICC leadership  has entrusted the responsibilities to a relatively light weight leader Bhatti Vikramarka. Party sources feel that giving the key role to a non controversial Dalit leader like Bhatti Vikramarka will help in limiting  the discontent among heavyweights.

True to the plan, Bhatti Vikramarka made efforts to speak  in an accommodating tone about the dissident leaders. “V  Hanumantha Rao is a senior leader and we will use his services  appropriately. We will take him into confidence and work together,” was  the reply when Express asked about latter’s allegations on the presence of “coverts” in State Congress.

Even in case of Rajgopal Reddy’s tirade  against TPCC, Bhatti Vikramarka declined to comment. “TRS  is not all that powerful as it is being publicised. Congress is  gaining on ground and we will keep our differences aside to gain from positive momentum,” he said.

