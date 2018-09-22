Cops to file chargesheet against BJP’s Raja Singh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Shahinayathgunj police on Friday said that they were all set to file a chargesheet before the court against MLA T Raja Singh, for not complying to a summons.

The summons had been relation to an incident during last year’s Ram Navami when he had allegedly made provocative statements about the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The police had served a notice to Singh asking him to appear before the police on Friday. On April, 9, 2017, MBT leader Amjed Ullah Khan had lodged a complaint at the Dabeerpura police station against Singh saying that he had allegedly made provocative speeches about the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Later Dabeerpura police registered a case and transferred it to Shahinayathgunj. Shahinayatgunj Inspector M Ravindar Reddy said, “We had served a notice to Raja Singh asking him to appear on Friday before the investigation officer. However, he did not appear and we have received no information about him. We will take further action by filing a chargesheet before the court.’’

‘Take action against song in ‘Ee Maya Peremito’’

Claiming that a song in the Telugu movie “Ee Maya Peremito”, titled “Arihanthanam” had hurt the sentiments of Jain community, Raja Singh wrote a letter to the CBFC asking for the song’s removal. “Some members of the Jain community claimed that the lyrics are taken from a sacred Jain religious song,” said Singh