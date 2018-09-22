‘Deeply depressed’ Cyclone Daye brings heavy rains to Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyclone Daye, which weakened and turned into a deep depression after hitting Odisha and northern Andhra Pradesh on Friday, will cause heavy rainfall, measuring between 64.5 millimeter (mm) to above 204.5mm, at most places in Telangana on Saturday, according to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Friday, the cyclone-turned deep depression had caused widespread moderate to heavy rainfall, ranging between 15.6 and 115.5 mm, in Jagtial, Peddapalle, Karimnagar, Sircilla, Adilabad, Nizamabad, Siddipet and Warangal (Urban) districts.

Light rainfall of between 2.5 and 15.5mm was recorded in Kamareddy, Medak, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Medchal, Yadadri Warangal (Rural) and Jangaon districts. The highest rainfall of 122mm was recorded at Choppadandi in Karimnagar. The heavy downpours might affect Kharif crops that are in different stages of cultivation in the State.

When contacted, Commissioner of Agriculture, Rahul Bojja said: “Just a bout of heavy rains will not necessarily cause damage to crops. If the rains would cause damage to crop, it will depend on the intensity and duration of the rainfall and how long water remains logged in the fields. We have one Agriculture Extension Officer (AEO) for every 5,000 hectares of land. Soon after the heavy rains, reports will be available giving out an idea of the amount of crop damage.”

The sudden downpour also affected some of the irrigation projects with project sites being flooded with water. Though Hyderabad witnessed only drizzle since Friday morning, it lasted long enough to make it a difficult day for both motorists and the commuters in the city.

Several areas in Warangal inundated

In Warangal, normal life was thrown out of gear as light to heavy rains lashed the city. Low lying colonies, including Labour Colony, SR Nagar, LB Nagar, Waddepally area and Mills Colony were inundated. Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) workers were seen clearing water from several colonies. Kesamundram, Kothaguda, Gangaram, Dornakal and Mahabubabad mandals also received heavy to moderate rain. Several low lying areas in Mahabubabad town were also inundated.