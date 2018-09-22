Home States Telangana

If you doubt the EVMs, go check them out: Chief Electoral Office of Telangana

Electronic Voting Machines used for voting (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a move to dispel doubts about the authenticity Electronic Voting Machines, GHMC along with Election Commission of India (ECI) and Chief Electoral Office (CEO) of Telangana will conduct a mock polling exercise at its head office.

This will happen in the Model Polling Stations (MPS) that are currently under construction and will be inaugurated by CEO Rajat Kumar on Monday. People who want to check the efficiency and accuracy of the machines can visit the mock polling station during office hours starting Monday.

The polling stations will educate voters on using EVMs and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT), which will be used for the first time in the ensuing  State Assembly elections. Further, Mobile Model Polling Stations will be set up in different parts of the city as well as at all mandal headquarters and villages to increase outreach.

Each MPS will have the latest version of Balloting Unit and Control Unit, procured from Bengaluru-based Bharat Electronics Limited.

Required staff have already been earmarked for each MPS to guide citizens to cast their vote.

