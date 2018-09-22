Perhaps, I should quit politics: Sentimental irrigation minister Harish Rao sends strange signals

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a time when Assembly elections are round the corner, a sense of political detachment seems to be on the mind and irrigation minister T Harish Rao, caretaker CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s nephew .

In an emotional outburst, Harish Rao on Friday said, at a public meeting in Siddipet constituency, that it was better to quit public life while he still had the love and affection of people. Rao was moved by villagers of Ibrahimpur who are reported to have unanimously resolved to vote for him. The villagers had recently held an informal meeting where a large number of them seconded a motion declaring Rao was the only candidate they would vote for, and that candidates from other parties need not even bother coming there for campaigning.

Turning emotional on hearing about this, Rao said, “Ee aadarana, gouravam unnappude raajakeeyala nunchi tappokovalani anipistondi. Ee janmaku idi chaalu.” This can be loosely translated to: “I am moved by your love and affection. Perhaps, I should of quit politics. I am of the feeling that this (affection and love) is enough for this birth.”

Rao’s statement comes as a surprise to political pundits in the State. Rao was, and still is, considered to be one of KCR’s political heirs, the other being KCR’s son KT Rama Rao. It was only a few days ago that Harish Rao had told a Telugu news channel that he was ready to work under KTR as CM if his boss (KCR) ordered him to.

“What is wrong if KTR becomes the CM?” he said. But his latest statement, though perhaps made in a moment of emotional weakness, has raised doubts about his willingness to act second fiddle to KTR. It remains to be seen why he chose to say ‘he wished to quit active politics’. And it remains to be seen what provoked him, that too, so close to the Assembly election.