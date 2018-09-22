Home States Telangana

Six gates of Yellampally irrigation project lifted

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Heavy rains lashed erstwhile Karimnagar district and left local streams brimming with water. In view of the good inflows in Sripada Yellamapally Irrigation Project in Peddapalle district, six gates of the project were lifted, discharging about 16,830 cusecs of surplus water into down stream on Friday.

The current water level of the project is 19.953tmcft, close to the Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 20.175tmcft. Overflowing flood water resulted in cutting down of road link to Vadkapur, Julapalli and Katchapur villages in Peddapalle.

In Nimmapalli tank at Konarapet mandal in Sircilla district, huge inflows of water from local catchment resulted in water gushing out from the tank spill way.  Apart from the Yellampally project, other projects also received good inflows. Manair dam received inflow of 1,020 cusecs from SRSP canal.

Coal production in opencast mines in Peddapalle got disrupted due to water logging, a a result of heavy rains.

Meanwhile, heavy rains from early morning in erstwhile Adilabad district resulted in good inflows in various irrigation projects in the district. Kaddem project received inflows of 2,105 cusecs.

