Tamil Nadu ‘honour’ killing victim comes calling on Amrutha Varshini

HYDERABAD: Support for ‘honour killing’ victim Pranay’s wife Amruthavarshini continues to pour in, with an activist from Tamil Nadu being the latest to visit her on Friday. A victim of caste-based violence, the visitor, Gowsalya Shankar also went through the same experience two years ago which Amrutha is going through now.

Gowsalya, who lost her husband Shankar to her family’s casteist violence, had fought against them in the court, following which the court sentenced her father and the other accused to death.

Gowsalya, who founded Sankar Justice Trust to fight casteist hatred, empathised and expressed solidarity with Amrutha and encouraged her to stand firm when the trial begins in the court while also asking her to explain everything in detail before the court. While showing an old video of her husband’s brutal murder in 2016, she also explained how she had herself fought against her family and got justice.

Gowsalya’s lawyers, who accompanied during her in the visit, explained how the proceeding in the court take place and how Gowsalya, herself had objected to the bail of her father and other accused in Shankar’s murder more than 50 times in the Madras High Court.

In response, Amrutha also informed that she also wants to see her father and all the accused awarded capital punishment. Meanwhile, she expressed that fear that even if her uncle comes out on bail, he will be a threat to her and her baby.

Shankar, belonging to a lower caste, was hacked to death by three persons hired by Gowsalya’s father, just eight months of their marriage against the girl’s family wishes. While Pranay was also hacked by men appointed by his father on September 14. Both men belonged to lower castes, while the women were from upper castes.

Madhavi maybe relieved from ICU on Saturday

Hyderabad: The 20-year-old girl Madhavi who was brazenly attacked by her father V Manohar Chary at Erragadda on Wednesday, is expected to be shifted from Intensive Care Unit tomorrow. Her father stated that he attacked her as Madhavi got married without informing him.

Doctors at Yashoda Hospital will take a call after assessing her medical condition. Her pulse rate and blood pressure have been stable and she remains on an oral diet given via tubes. Since there are chances of contracting infection as she underwent major surgeries with multiple units of blood and blood products administered to her, her condition is under close monitoring in ICU. Her husband who received a gash on cheek, was discharged on Thursday morning with a few stitches. Manohar Chary was produced before a local court on Thursday and remanded to judicial custody.