Triple talaq ordinance should be challenged:AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days after AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi called for the Triple Talaq ordinance to be challenged in court, he laid down two grounds on which the ordinance might be struck down. “The ordinance itself maybe struck down as unconstitutional on the grounds of ‘harm theory’ and arbitrary and excessive punishment,” tweeted Owaisi.

Earlier, Owaisi said, “The ordinance is against Right to Equality because it is only being made for Muslims. If any Muslim is penalised in this law he will be getting 3 years of jail. However, if a non-Muslim is penalised he will be getting one year.” He also objected to the ordinance’s wordings saying,

“The Statement of Objects and Reasons of the Ordinance says the SC held that triple divorce was unconstitutional.”