Home States Telangana

Triple talaq ordinance should be challenged:AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

  Days after AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi called for the Triple Talaq ordinance to be challenged in court, he laid down two grounds on which the ordinance might be struck down.

Published: 22nd September 2018 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Days after AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi called for the Triple Talaq ordinance to be challenged in court, he laid down two grounds on which the ordinance might be struck down. “The ordinance itself maybe struck down as unconstitutional on the grounds of ‘harm theory’ and arbitrary and excessive punishment,” tweeted Owaisi.

Earlier, Owaisi said, “The ordinance is against Right to Equality because it is only being made for Muslims. If any Muslim is penalised in this law he will be getting 3 years of jail. However, if a non-Muslim is penalised he will be getting one year.” He also objected to the ordinance’s wordings saying,

“The Statement of Objects and Reasons of the Ordinance says the SC held that triple divorce was unconstitutional.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Caffeinated energy drinks a big no-no for children
IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal
Gallery
Hundreds of solemn people watched Friday as body after body was pulled from a capsized ferry that Tanzanian authorities said was badly overcrowded and upended in the final stretch before reaching shore. (Photo | AP)
Over a hundred killed in Tanzania ferry disaster
India captain Rohit Sharma played another classy knock after comeback man Ravindra Jadeja picked up a four-wicket haul to set up a seven wicket win over Bangladesh in their opening Super Four match at the Asia Cup in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Asia Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in Super-Four clash