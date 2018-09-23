AP Police questioned for illegal confinement

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Prabodhananda Swamy Ashramam on Saturday filed a habeas corpus petition before the Hyderabad HC to direct the AP police to produce the people who were detained forcibly from the Ashramam in Tadipatri.

The petition alleges that some of the people who were permanent residents of Ashramam were forcibly taken into custody by the police and to torture. Disputing with the above submissions, special counsel of AP Suryaprakash Rao submitted that earlier in the day the police have legally arrested the persons named by the petitioner.

The arrested persons would be produced before the concerned court within 24 hours, the ruling bench said. Taking these into consideration, the bench made it clear that there was no need of further hearing in the present case.